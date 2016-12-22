Bike Racers And Industry Leaders Uniting To Create USMCA Riding Schools

autoevolution

Getting your motorcycle license is just part of the process of becoming a good rider. You need to continuously hone your skills and practice vital maneuvers. This is why the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) will be forming soon.
A group of motorcycle industry leaders and racing veterans are forming together with major manufacturers a new nationwide network of certified trainers to help the growth of this sport and lifestyle.

“We studied other sports facing challenges similar to motorcycling that have been experiencing more growth and appear better positioned to attract new participants,” said USMCA board member Jon-Erik Burleson. “We learned that the leaders in skiing, snowboarding and cycling believed well-established coaching programs were paramount to their success.”

The inaugural USMCA Coaching Summit will be held on February 9-10, 2017, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Coaches and others interested in the event must register on the official website. The summit is limited to the first 200 participants.

The summit will be followed by a series of seven regional events held in the spring to gain input from coaches for the development of the initial curriculum. By September next year, the USMCA expects to certify over 100 coaches.

During the first year, coaching will focus on closed-course off-road riding skills, from beginner to entry-level motocross level, as well as closed-course on-road riding from beginner to racing level. Longer-term goals for the USMCA leadership include the creation of a coaching structure and curriculum for most segments of the two-wheeled sport.

Besides Burleson, the USMCA’s Board of Directors includes two other founding members: Mark Blackwell, motorcycle industry icon and AMA Hall of Fame legend, and former Supercross champion Jeff Emig, now a Fox Sports commentator for the series. Also on the seven-person board are coaching representatives (and former pro motocross racers) Nathan Ramsey and Buddy Antunez, plus industry representative Richard Zielfelder and industry association executive Tim Buche.
