Berlin Will Use Formula E Safety Barriers To Protect Christmas Market Visitors

 
23 Dec 2016
Berlin was struck by a horrific terrorist attack this week, and authorities are doing everything they can to prevent other incidents.
In light of the recent event, the authorities have asked the organizers of Berlin’s Formula E race to borrow the huge concrete blocks that are used in the top-tier electric motorsport.

Immediately after receiving the request from Berlin’s Police, Formula E has provided all of its concrete barriers located in Germany to support the effort of preventing an attack with a speeding vehicle on a public place.

The cement barriers employed in Formula E are designed to stop race cars from leaving the track, which could lead to many deaths among spectators. Each barrier is one meter (3.2 feet) tall, four meters (13.12 feet) long, and it weighs four tons.

All of the obstacles will be placed by the organizers of the local Formula E race, and the action will happen without any cost for the authorities.

The first of these barriers were placed on Wednesday, two days after the cowardly act that killed twelve people at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market. For those of you that are not up to speed with world news, a lame excuse for a human stole a truck from an honest Polish worker after stabbing him, drove it at speed on Budapester Strasse (Budapest street), and then veered into mobile stalls and Christmas shoppers at the Christmas market.

Authorities specified that the barriers have been placed in relevant points across the city, including the Brandenburg Gate. They will probably be removed after the New Year’s Eve party. Berlin’s Police was helped by the city’s technical emergency service to deploy the concrete blocks usually placed on the sides of the track in Formula E races, Motorsport notes.

Dozens of people were injured in the attack, which mimicked a similar incident that took place in Nice, France, earlier this year.
