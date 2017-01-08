autoevolution

Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible Rendered into Reality

 
Unlike most renderings, this car already exists somewhere at the Crew factory. It's been discussed in the official press release as weighing a massive 2,455 kilos (5,412 pounds to go with that Tesla-equivalent W12 engine.
Can a 2+ ton convertible be considered a sports car? Some might say that it weighs as much as two Miata. But more than a thousand bodies the size of Earth can fit inside Jupiter, and yet both are considered planets.

I have no way of knowing if the Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible is going to be popular. I mean, aren't they working on a brand new model, with a Porsche platform and AWD system? Admittedly, this car needs less weight, not more power.

I think the Continental Supersports wouldn't be the famous machine that it is without the Top Gear review from seven or eight years ago. In hindsight, a £160,000 Bentley doesn't sound that outlandish, and the old 621 horsepower output can be matched by an Audi R8 with sports mufflers.

Everybody has a sneaking suspicion that the new GT Supersports was developed as a response to the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Ferrari doesn't have a convertible version of that car, so our rendering hero would be uncontested.

There's nothing particularly interesting to see in this image, created by X-Tomi. The sky blue color makes me wish I was a billionaire who can afford a house on the shore of an Australian lake.

But there's something that separates this Supersports, described as the "world's fastest four-seat" and the old one, which had a carbon fiber strut in place of the rear bench. By adding a canvas roof, the top speed of this car would go down a few miles per hour from the 209 mph (336 km/h).

Would it still be a record holder? Probably. The only other uber-powerful four-seat convertible is the Mercedes-Maybach S650, but that's electronically limited to 155 mph. The BMW M6 Cabriolet will also do about 190 mph.
2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Bentley Bentley Continental Gt Coupe
 
