Bentley Continental GT Plug-In Hybrid Confirmed With V6 Engine

And if it weren’t for Durheimer, today we wouldn’t have sacred behemoths such as the Bugatti Chiron and Bentley Bentayga . The next big challenge for Durheimer, however, isn’t speed or overlanding capability. It’s implementing plug-in hybrid technology in future Bentley models, Continental GT included.Speaking to Automotive News , the chief executive office of the British automaker let it slip that “the GT plug-in hybrid will use a V6 engine, and its power output will match that of the V8.” What that means is at least 500 horsepower and a powertrain set up for performance rather than fuel efficiency. If you would rather otherwise, the Prius Prime is the car for you.Then there’s the Bentayga plug-in hybrid, which is expected to become a reality in 2018 according to the cited report. After its debut, the next generation of the Continental GT will go plug-in hybrid after the launch of the W12 model but before the launch of the V8. In other words, the grand tourer will go eco-friendly sometime in the second half of 2018 or in early 2019.“PHEV sometimes is mentioned as a transitional technology - it will be out of our way pretty soon,” Wolfgang Durheimer told Automotive News. “From my point of view, plug-in hybrid technology provides the best of two worlds.” He also added that “the combustion engine will follow us for a long time,” which is reassuring news considering the rising demand for electrified vehicles.On that note, BridgeToGantry caught on film what appears to be a test mule of the upcoming Continental GT PHEV . Listen very closely to the sound the prototype produces when it passes by. That’s definitely a six-cylinder I’m hearing. It remains to be seen, however, if it’s the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Porsche Panamera or the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the 4S variant