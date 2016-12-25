Bentley Bentayga vs. 2017 Dacia Duster Offroad Battle Is No Joke

At first, it might seem that comparing a Bentley Bentayga to a Dacia Duster
is a bit like measuring an alcoholic ingesting liquids that can hardly qualify as beverages to a Lord visiting his whiskey cellar, with the sight of the location being enough to elevate the noble figure's mental state.
Actually, some might even doubt that such a comparo is possible, since the kind of ridiculous laughter the sheer thought of it can generate might just mean the editors involved in the action wouldn't be able to focus on their tasks.
Well, as it turns out, the crew over at Auto Moto Magazine managed to contain their giggles while bringing the two opposites of the high-riding realm together.
We're not rushing towards the trophy cabinet, where we might find titles such as the "cheapest offroad-savvy crossover in the world
" or "the most potent SUV on the planet
", simply because such accolades are tricky. For example, we're not really sure what people drive over in North Korea, or, when it comes to the Volkswagen Group affairs, many will tell you that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S is more agile than the Bentley Bentayga
or that they'd prefer to wait for the Lamborghini Urus instead of placing an order for the Crewe SUV
.
Even so, the two examples of ground clearance generosity featured in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page can be considered the extremes of the SUV world, so the sheer idea of seeing them together is enough to keep us on our toes, even though the position feels a bit uncomfortable when you're inside rubber boots.
And don't imagine this is the kind of comparison where the presence of the vehicles is enough to provide the mandatory entertainment. Oh no - the two get put through the paces on less-than-friendly terrain and this is the really amusing part: Spoiler Alert - the W12 machine doesn't always manage to show the Eastern Europe-born vehicle who's boss.