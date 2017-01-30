autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Tuning by Startech Is Verdant Green

 
30 Jan 2017
by
Women like to name colors after food and exotic places. For example, you can buy salmon fish scale tiles, which are the trend for 2017. You've heard it here first! However, us blokes like colors to be associated with competitions, on the race track or with an actual gun.
That's why most traditional British race cars or road cars inspired by them look like the Supermarine Spitfire. This Bentley Bentayga does too, though we all know it's a Messerschmidt under the skin, and not a super-light 109 either.

Tuning is all about bringing more of a car's innate features out. So for the most expensive British SUV, Startech decided to add cost and national pride.

We all know that the exterior of the Bentayga is ugly, especially from the front, so Startech has chosen to make it ugly all over by sprinkling it with carbon fiber. It's even got carbon under the front chin, so you will never be able to take it off-roading.

The front is pretty well designed and goes with the factory bumper quite well. The side is all about being muscular. But we can't quite understand what's going on at the back, where the Bentayga has sprouted the quad pipes of a 70s Ferrari. What was wrong with the oval design again?

New springs will ensure the ride is 25mm lower than when the Bentayga left the factory. They should have a cornering competition with ABT's lowered Audi SQ7! But the stance isn't as dramatic as the design of those Startech Monostar S wheels that measure 23x10.5 inches at all four corners and have been wrapped in 295/35 ZR 23 Continental SportContact 6 tires.

Since Bentley has gifted the Bentayga with wheels ranging between 20 and 22 inches, it's easy to see that this is a custom SUV, even if you don't know very much about the Bentayga. But we still think this package is not up to standards of sister company Brabus.
