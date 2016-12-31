autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Shows off Ridiculous Acceleration, and Not Just for an SUV

 
31 Dec 2016, 17:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever since the Bentley Bentayga came out - and even for a good while before that - the luxury SUV has split the public opinion in two like Moses allegedly did with the salty water of the Red Sea.
You could be tempted to think there are two sides, but we actually suspect there's a third. The first one is made up of those who loathe the big Bentley and see as an abomination that would have burned at the stake had it been born a few hundred years earlier.

In the second you'll find those who like to keep an open mind about things, particularly when said things come with a 6.0-liter W12 engine that's good for 600 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Yes, it's large and shaped like a buffalo, but my God is it fast. Four seconds for the zero to 60 miles per hour, to be more exact. That's enough to spank a lot of sports cars and to earn it a place in a demonstrative drag race with Faraday Future's unreleased electric prototype.

We said there is probably a third camp, and we wouldn't be surprised if this one held the most members. We're talking about that type of people who are just too nice to admit they like it, so they pretend to dislike the Bentayga while secretly they would drool all over its very expensive upholstery. It's a controversial vehicle, but we believe that if enough of these videos make it out there, this camp will soon migrate into the direction of the second.

Maybe the list of ridiculous SUVs powered by engines with 12 cylinders should have ended with the Mercedes-AMG G65, but it didn't. And it looks like there are still more to come with Lamborghini preparing its own supercar on stilts. Other brands, such as Maserati, are also taking the leap into this heavily disputed segment, even though we don't suspect they will have a $200,000 option on their list as the Bentayga does.

Yes, it's a ridiculous car, but at least its performances are just as mad, and for some, that's all that matters. But despite what you see here, Bentley's SUV also has a responsible mode where it switches off half of its cylinders to achieve a reasonable fuel efficiency. However, we doubt you would have enjoyed a clip featuring its more sensible part.

2017 Bentley Bentayga acceleration Bentley Bentayga Bentley SUV Bentayga acceleration 2017 bentley bentayga
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84
BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88