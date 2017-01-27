Bentley Bentayga Convoy Getting Dirty in Chile and Bolivia Looks Uber-Tough

This January hasn't been kind to South America, as Bolivia and Peru have been hit by floods, while cities and forests in Chile have been devastated by wildfires. However, as the authorities struggle to cope with the natural disasters, we want to take a bit of time to remember the sweet wilderness provided by that part of the world.





To demonstrate that its first high-riding model packs serious offroading appeal, the British automaker invited guests to spend six days on the rugged terrain that makes up the landscape over there.



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the



"Our guests enjoyed an abundance of unforgettable sights: from Bolivia’s Licancabur volcano to the power of the Sol de Mañana geysers and the breathtaking rock formations of the Siloli Desert. Between our impressive destinations, guests were able to pause to take in stunning vistas populated by breathtaking fauna, such as the magnificent flocks of flamingoes that make their home on Chile’s expansive salt flats," the Crewe specialist said.



We have to explain that Bentayga owners willing to dip into the offroading potential of their SUVs can now choose between the "standard" W16 model and the Diesel Bentayga, whose 429 hp 4.0-liter V8 is nothing short of spectacular.



At the other end of the tough terrain friendliness, we'll find the



We've brought along a Bentley video for the said purpose, one that shows a Bentayga offroading adventure that took place in Chile and Bolivia back in September last year.To demonstrate that its first high-riding model packs serious offroading appeal, the British automaker invited guests to spend six days on the rugged terrain that makes up the landscape over there.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the Bentayga getting dirty in various scenarios, with the W12 machines doing an awesome job at getting through the challenges thrown at them."Our guests enjoyed an abundance of unforgettable sights: from Bolivia’s Licancabur volcano to the power of the Sol de Mañana geysers and the breathtaking rock formations of the Siloli Desert. Between our impressive destinations, guests were able to pause to take in stunning vistas populated by breathtaking fauna, such as the magnificent flocks of flamingoes that make their home on Chile’s expansive salt flats," the Crewe specialist said.We have to explain that Bentayga owners willing to dip into the offroading potential of their SUVs can now choose between the "standard" W16 model and the Diesel Bentayga, whose 429 hp 4.0-liter V8 is nothing short of spectacular.At the other end of the tough terrain friendliness, we'll find the Bentayga Speed . The model, which has already been confirmed, will see the output of the 6.0-liter W12 unit gaining at least 25 ponies, but the more aggressive overall tune of the car means that you'd better grab a "standard" model for an adventure such as the one seen here.