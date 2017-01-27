autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Convoy Getting Dirty in Chile and Bolivia Looks Uber-Tough

 
27 Jan 2017, 17:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This January hasn't been kind to South America, as Bolivia and Peru have been hit by floods, while cities and forests in Chile have been devastated by wildfires. However, as the authorities struggle to cope with the natural disasters, we want to take a bit of time to remember the sweet wilderness provided by that part of the world.
We've brought along a Bentley video for the said purpose, one that shows a Bentayga offroading adventure that took place in Chile and Bolivia back in September last year.

To demonstrate that its first high-riding model packs serious offroading appeal, the British automaker invited guests to spend six days on the rugged terrain that makes up the landscape over there.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the Bentayga getting dirty in various scenarios, with the W12 machines doing an awesome job at getting through the challenges thrown at them.

"Our guests enjoyed an abundance of unforgettable sights: from Bolivia’s Licancabur volcano to the power of the Sol de Mañana geysers and the breathtaking rock formations of the Siloli Desert. Between our impressive destinations, guests were able to pause to take in stunning vistas populated by breathtaking fauna, such as the magnificent flocks of flamingoes that make their home on Chile’s expansive salt flats," the Crewe specialist said.

We have to explain that Bentayga owners willing to dip into the offroading potential of their SUVs can now choose between the "standard" W16 model and the Diesel Bentayga, whose 429 hp 4.0-liter V8 is nothing short of spectacular.

At the other end of the tough terrain friendliness, we'll find the Bentayga Speed. The model, which has already been confirmed, will see the output of the 6.0-liter W12 unit gaining at least 25 ponies, but the more aggressive overall tune of the car means that you'd better grab a "standard" model for an adventure such as the one seen here.

Bentley Bentayga Bentley SUV offroad Bentayga
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84
BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88