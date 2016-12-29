Bel-Ray Teams With RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Team For 2017 AMA

Apart from supporting young riding talents
, performance lubricant manufacturer Bel-Ray announced a renewed partnership that will sponsor RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for the 2017 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross season.
This will be the fourth year that racer Brock Tickle will be backed up by Bel-Ray. He is returning to RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing after a great 2016 season, with achievements including a top-five finish at the AMA Supercross and a promising AMA Pro Motocross season cut short by an injury at the Spring Creek round.
The upcoming season will move Brock into a leadership position as he will help his new teammate Justin Bogle through his first season with the team.
Speaking of, Justin Bogle, champion of the 2014 Eastern Regional 250 SX class, will now suit up alongside Tickle for 2017 for the second season now in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. The rider comes from a successful rookie season this year scoring a top-five and six top-ten finishes.
“2017 looks to be a very promising year for our sponsored riders,”
said Bel-Ray Vice President of Marketing, Debby Neubauer. “We can’t wait to cheer them on in the coming races.”
As before, both riders’ bikes will wear Bel-Ray badges and run on their special lubricants
. The American sponsor looks forward to another exciting year of competition with its new riders as they compete for top honors and grow as racers in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships.
The 2017 AMA
Supercross season starts at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 7th. It will run through 17 rounds and 13 states along with one round taking place in Canada. The AMA Pro Motocross kicks off later on May 20th in Sacramento, Calif. at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. The championship will take riders through 12 rounds across 11 states.