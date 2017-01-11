autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Autonomous Cars Won't Be a Silver Bullet for Our Traffic Aches, Study Shows

 
11 Jan 2017, 17:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The reason the industry is pushing for autonomous cars is three-fold: first and foremost, they are said to be much safer, cutting the number of lives lost on the roads to, eventually, zero.
Then there's the efficiency aspect, with the AIs considered to be much better suited to judge when to push the throttle and how hard than our measly brains. Finally, there are the constant traffic congestions that mar most of this planet's busy cities.

Self-driven cars will be able to communicate with each other and also with the infrastructure, meaning they will be far superior at finding the best routes to navigate through the city whilst also keeping a closer distance from each other.

That last part is due to the fact that no decision made by the car in front would ever be able to surprise those following it, since they would all be informed immediately via the wireless communication protocols. It would be like all those vehicles had one universal mind to guide them. Or, if you like, as if all drivers suddenly became mind readers.

Of course, that sounds totally plausible, but there's just one, very big drawback. Well, there are two in fact, but the manufacturers are working to address the fact the vehicles will need a common language to understand each other. The second, though, is a lot trickier, and it's nothing the carmakers can do about it.

It has to do with the way the autonomous cars are going to be phased in on our roads. It will take a few good years before all cars will have self-driving capability and, until then, a study commissioned by UK's Department for Transport shows that not only will the introduction of autonomous cars not help with congestion, but it will actually make it worse.

The research, quoted by The Daily Mail, points that the UK roads will be 0.9 more congested the moment one in four cars will be autonomous. Only when the penetration percentage will go beyond 50 percent, the traffic will begin to show amelioration. Once that threshold is passed, the AI-controlled vehicles will be able to display the full range of their talents and finally have a positive impact on traffic.

The reason why that is, the paper says, is because early autonomous models, with their cautious attitude biased toward safety, will have a hard time dealing with human drivers who, as it has been said before, will be able to troll and bully the self-driving vehicles to their liking. And not too many people are strong enough to resist to this kind of temptation.
autonomous self-driving ai traffic congestion study
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78