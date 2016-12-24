Australian Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Has Awesome All-Yellow Spec

We like to keep you up to date with the freshest specs in the stratosphere of the Porsche 911 world, but we have to admit that 911 R has been keeping us busy laterly and we've neglected the GT3 RS.





P.S.: Since we mentioned the 911 R in the intro, here's the most recent example of the three-pedal delight, one we've decided to call " We are now bringing the Rennsport Neunelfer back under the spotlights, as we want to show you an awesome example that comes all the way from Australia we'll have to thank Steve Morfouasse for these images.You know, the 19-year-old Porsche guy whom the German automaker invited to Le Mans last year after his GT3 renderings took the world wide web by storm. Unsurprisingly, the youngster still likes to keep an eye on the Porsche realm, which is how these pics ended up on our screens.This RS makes the yellow hue of its carbon-ceramic brake calipers seem almost normal, since the hue is spread over the body of the machine.And while most GT3 RS owners that don't turn to a wrap like to go for an all-clean look, this Porscha comes with RS decals on the side that talk about the racetrack pedigree of the model.Given the timing, we have to add this Neunelfer seems extremely fit for the season. It all starts with the generous wing of the thing - those of you who have spent enough time online over the past week or so might have noticed that the trend of the 2016 holiday season is to go shopping for a Christmas Tree in your supercar and this 911 would make for a brilliant tree hauler.Then there's the idea of being able to put a new supercar under your Christmas tree. Heck, the one we have here is bright enough to be the only decoration your tree would ever need.P.S.: Since we mentioned the 911 R in the intro, here's the most recent example of the three-pedal delight, one we've decided to call " Lady in Red ".