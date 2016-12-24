autoevolution

Australian Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Has Awesome All-Yellow Spec

 
24 Dec 2016, 16:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We like to keep you up to date with the freshest specs in the stratosphere of the Porsche 911 world, but we have to admit that 911 R has been keeping us busy laterly and we've neglected the GT3 RS.
We are now bringing the Rennsport Neunelfer back under the spotlights, as we want to show you an awesome example that comes all the way from Australia we'll have to thank Steve Morfouasse for these images.

You know, the 19-year-old Porsche guy whom the German automaker invited to Le Mans last year after his GT3 renderings took the world wide web by storm. Unsurprisingly, the youngster still likes to keep an eye on the Porsche realm, which is how these pics ended up on our screens.

This RS makes the yellow hue of its carbon-ceramic brake calipers seem almost normal, since the hue is spread over the body of the machine.

And while most GT3 RS owners that don't turn to a wrap like to go for an all-clean look, this Porscha comes with RS decals on the side that talk about the racetrack pedigree of the model.

Given the timing, we have to add this Neunelfer seems extremely fit for the season. It all starts with the generous wing of the thing - those of you who have spent enough time online over the past week or so might have noticed that the trend of the 2016 holiday season is to go shopping for a Christmas Tree in your supercar and this 911 would make for a brilliant tree hauler.

Then there's the idea of being able to put a new supercar under your Christmas tree. Heck, the one we have here is bright enough to be the only decoration your tree would ever need.

P.S.: Since we mentioned the 911 R in the intro, here's the most recent example of the three-pedal delight, one we've decided to call "Lady in Red".
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche pic of the day
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86