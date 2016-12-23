autoevolution

Australia Set to Improve Fuel Efficiency Standards

 
23 Dec 2016, 16:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
In the wake of the Dieselgate scandal, the Australian government thought about something. What, you ask? In essence, the Land Down Under wants better-quality fuel, better engines, as well as improved efficiency standards.
This week, the federal government of Australia met with a handful of industry experts to talk about how to reduce vehicle emissions. Draft proposals have been made, while sharply dressed men have been assigned to identify the benefits of the proposed fuel emissions changes.

The big boys behind these drafts are Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s Minister for the Environment and Energy, and Paul Fletcher, the Minister for Urban Infrastructure. According to a joint release, the “proposals are designed to keep Australia in line with international vehicle markets.” In this regard, the first thing the Land Down Under will do is to require automakers to supply vehicles “with more fuel-efficient engines.” It’s easier said than done, but new standards could cut consumer spending by AUD 28 billion by 2040.

Translated into fuel savings per year per the average Australian car owner, that would be AUD 519. Light commercial vehicle owners, meanwhile, are expected to save AUD 666. If you wonder how more fuel efficient engines can help with keeping Australia’s air clean, the proposed standards could reduce vehicle greenhouse gas emissions by 65 million metric tons by 2030.

Another proposal comes in the form of upgrading pollution standards for everything ranging from cars to buses. By doing so, Australia expects to reduce toxic emissions in such a way that the government could save as much as AUD 4.2 billion in healthcare costs by 2040. Last, but not least, there’s a proposal to “to improve the quality of our road transport fuels.”

At the present moment, the base unleaded fuel on sale in Australia is 91 octane gasoline. With current standards due to expire in 2019, the Land Down Under could propose a higher octane rating or, if possible, ethanol-blended fuels. These being said, the Australian Automobile Association is calling for improvements in real-world testing procedures.

“With the Government actively considering stricter standards for Australia’s vehicle and fuel sectors, it’s critical that real-world testing is introduced to ensure motorists aren’t asked to pay more for regulation that fails to deliver environmental benefit,” said Michael Bradley, chief executive at the AAA.
dieselgate Australia government Eco green
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78