Audi Unveils Paint Etching Technology, It's Available For The R8 For Now

Audi
has devised a process that allows the partial matting of painted
surfaces.
Audi describes the solution as “paint etching,” and it can offer personalized designs for its customers with the setup. The first that have access to the new procedure are clients of the R8
, which can receive a bespoke design on the side blades of the mid-engined model
. The German brand even provided an example of paint etching, and you can see it in the photo gallery.
Audi says that the new feature works with a distinctive powder, that can roughen the clear lacquer on the surface of the paint to a depth of just a few thousandths of a millimeter, which is less than the thickness of a human hair.
The Ingolstadt brand also stated that it can implement this into regular series production with ease, and that it is an example of how flexible their production setup can be.
The process requires a template with the desired pattern to be placed on the component that will be painted, and the part is then blasted with the distinctive powder. After that part, the reflection properties of the desired area change, and it appears matte despite being glossy around the template.
Unlike traditional lettering and stickers, this process is weather resistant so that Audi could employ it on some models instead of the usual badges. Currently, all components that have a size of up to a square meter can be processed with the new technology, and Audi’s exclusive program is the only one to have access to the system at first.
Audi plans to spread the system to other models in the future. The carmaker's paint shop can apply almost any pattern that may be requested by a customer, but it must not affect any third-party rights. In other words, you can design your logo, or only use something from Audi’s portfolio.