autoevolution

Audi Unveils Paint Etching Technology, It's Available For The R8 For Now

 
24 Jan 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Audi has devised a process that allows the partial matting of painted surfaces.
Audi describes the solution as “paint etching,” and it can offer personalized designs for its customers with the setup. The first that have access to the new procedure are clients of the R8, which can receive a bespoke design on the side blades of the mid-engined model. The German brand even provided an example of paint etching, and you can see it in the photo gallery.

Audi says that the new feature works with a distinctive powder, that can roughen the clear lacquer on the surface of the paint to a depth of just a few thousandths of a millimeter, which is less than the thickness of a human hair.

The Ingolstadt brand also stated that it can implement this into regular series production with ease, and that it is an example of how flexible their production setup can be.

The process requires a template with the desired pattern to be placed on the component that will be painted, and the part is then blasted with the distinctive powder. After that part, the reflection properties of the desired area change, and it appears matte despite being glossy around the template.

Unlike traditional lettering and stickers, this process is weather resistant so that Audi could employ it on some models instead of the usual badges. Currently, all components that have a size of up to a square meter can be processed with the new technology, and Audi’s exclusive program is the only one to have access to the system at first.

Audi plans to spread the system to other models in the future. The carmaker's paint shop can apply almost any pattern that may be requested by a customer, but it must not affect any third-party rights. In other words, you can design your logo, or only use something from Audi’s portfolio.
Audi car paint PAINT innovation Audi R8
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72