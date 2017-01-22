autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Audi TT RS Crushes Porsche 718 Cayman S in Exhaust Sound Battle

 
22 Jan 2017, 21:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
One is a mid-engined coupe from the company that perfected the 911. The other is based on the Volkswagen Golf platform. But there's one department in which the Audi TT RS trumps the 718 Cayman S.
Other than both having 2.5-liter engines, these two cars don't share anything. And even that is a case of four-cylinder boxer turbo versus inline-five turbo.

But you can really tell that Audi invested a lot of time and effort into the development of this 400 horsepower performance lump. We really wouldn't be shocked if the R8 ends up having the 2.5 TFSI instead of a V6.

By contrast, this has to be the first Porsche in a long time where everyone thinks they've taken a step backward. Turbocharging has left the Cayman sounding like a regular Subaru STI.

Just have a listen to this exhaust sound comparison video. Not only does the TT pack more decibels, but it sounds no less exotic than the RS6 performance. I don't think it can even be a question of preference, because the high-revving redemption is off the table for the Porsche.

It's worth pointing out that the Jaguar F-Type S Coupe is also a good way of spending silly money. Its supercharged V6 falls in between these two for output and has a classic orchestral soundtrack you can never get tired of.


Depending on the options, the Audi can be more expensive than the Porsche or the other way around. In a way, we are a little unfair, as the 718 Cayman S is hardly the pinnacle of Porsche engineering. But haven't we gotten used to not expecting a lot from the people in Stuttgart?

This is, after all, a €67,000 car who's primary role is to create pleasing emotions. Meanwhile, admittedly expensive TT RS is a massive 0.5 seconds faster to 100 km/h even when the Chrono pack is taken into consideration. Boy, it almost feels like talking about Samsung vs. iPhone.

2017 Audi TT RS Porsche 718 Cayman S Porsche Audi
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68