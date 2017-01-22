Audi TT RS Crushes Porsche 718 Cayman S in Exhaust Sound Battle

One is a mid-engined coupe from the company that perfected the 911. The other is based on the Volkswagen Golf platform. But there's one department in which the Audi TT RS trumps the 718 Cayman S.





Other than both having 2.5-liter engines, these two cars don't share anything. And even that is a case of four-cylinder boxer turbo versus inline-five turbo.But you can really tell that Audi invested a lot of time and effort into the development of this 400 horsepower performance lump. We really wouldn't be shocked if the R8 ends up having the 2.5 TFSI instead of a V6.By contrast, this has to be the first Porsche in a long time where everyone thinks they've taken a step backward. Turbocharging has left the Cayman sounding like a regular Subaru STI. Just have a listen to this exhaust sound comparison video. Not only does the TT pack more decibels, but it sounds no less exotic than the RS6 performance. I don't think it can even be a question of preference, because the high-revving redemption is off the table for the Porsche.It's worth pointing out that the Jaguar F-Type S Coupe is also a good way of spending silly money. Its supercharged V6 falls in between these two for output and has a classic orchestral soundtrack you can never get tired of.Depending on the options, the Audi can be more expensive than the Porsche or the other way around. In a way, we are a little unfair, as the 718 Cayman S is hardly the pinnacle of Porsche engineering. But haven't we gotten used to not expecting a lot from the people in Stuttgart?This is, after all, a €67,000 car who's primary role is to create pleasing emotions. Meanwhile, admittedly expensive TT RS is a massive 0.5 seconds faster to 100 km/h even when the Chrono pack is taken into consideration. Boy, it almost feels like talking about Samsung vs. iPhone.