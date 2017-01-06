autoevolution

Audi TT Four-Door Body Style Could Happen In Electric Form

 
6 Jan 2017, 11:00 UTC ·
by
Back in 2014, Audi experimented with a concept based on the TT, which was named the TT Sportback.
In case you have forgotten about it, it was a four-door version of the TT, which kept the front of the German coupe, and employed a different rear end to suit the lengthened wheelbase. The result was an attractive four-door model, which could have become a rival of the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Somehow, the TT Sportback did not get the final approval for production, and Audi stuck to the A3 Sedan to battle the Mercedes-Benz CLA. Meanwhile, the said segment is expecting to get a competitor from the BMW Group, which could come in the form of a MINI Sedan, which has yet to be confirmed.

With new competitors in sight, Audi might bring the idea of a four-door TT on the table. This time, it might be more than just a concept that looks close to production specification.

Unfortunately for those dreaming of a stylish four-door compact model from Audi, it may take a few years until this becomes a reality, and we have several reasons why this will not happen very soon.

First of all, the Audi TT Sportback Concept was based on the TT that was launched in 2014. If the car had been offered in 2015 or even 2016, the design might have been fresh enough, but launching it in 2017 or 2018 would be too late for those design motifs, which will eventually be updated in the TT range.

While the TT is far from looking outdated, launching a new body style on an older design is not a winning strategy for a premium brand, so it would have to come with the facelift of the TT. That might not happen either, because the latest trends in the automotive industry point towards electric vehicles, which is something that Audi is extremely interested in succeeding.

Therefore, it is believed that the TT-based four-door model might arrive with the next generation of the TT, and that it might be an electric car. While internal-combustion versions are possible, the electric model could be something that would distinguish the compact model on the market.

Platform-wise, Audi is expected to employ a version of the MQB with plenty of aluminum in an attempt to keep weight low after the battery pack would be added.
