Audi R8 Base Model Might Get Turbocharged V6 Instead Of 2.5-Liter Inline-5

 
3 Jan 2017
Audi’s R8 is long expected to get a more affordable version, which would come with a smaller engine.
The first rumors on the topic spoke of a 2.5-liter inline-five-cylinder engine, which was supposed to be based on Audi’s signature unit. However, it appears that the Ingolstadt brand has ditched those plans for something more conventional, in the form of a V6 engine. The latter would probably be shared with the next RS4, which is also projected to get a 2.9-liter V6 unit.

The configuration might sound familiar to you, because Porsche has launched a 2.9-liter V6 engine with twin turbochargers for its all-new Panamera. However, Audi will not get a carbon copy of the Porsche mill. Instead, the German brand is expected to develop the unit in two directions, one for the R8, and another for the RS4. The latter should get the unit in a state of tune that would provide about 450 HP.

Meanwhile, the base model R8 should come with around 500 HP. The difference in power would appear from an electric supercharger. Audi has launched one of those in production on the SQ7 TDI, which features a 48-Volt hybrid setup that is designed to feed the electric compressor.

The goal of that electric compressor was to eliminate lag on the Q7’s V8 TDI engine, and Audi might do the same trick with the next twin-turbo V6 that it plans to fit in the R8.

As you surely know by now, Audi has discontinued the V8 version of the R8. While that is a loss for petrolheads, it leaves room for a new entry-level version in the R8 range. Back when the first R8 was launched, it did share its engine with the RS4 that was in dealerships at the time, but the unit came with a few changes to make it more suitable for its new task.

The idea with the new engine in the R8 range would be to provide an experience as close as possible to a naturally aspirated unit, and mating that with a respectable power figure. Expect to see the V6 variant of the R8 on the market in about three years time.
