UPDATE: Audi Q8 e-tron quattro Concept Previewed Ahead of 2017 Detroit Auto Show

 
22 Dec 2016, 8:08 UTC
by
Instead of crying itself silly over the emissions-spewing 3.0-liter TDI V6 engines and the transmission hack related to the Dieselgate scandal, Audi puckered up. Looking toward the future, the German automaker is teasing us with a sport utility vehicle concept expected to turn into a production model by 2019.
From the front and profile, the Q8 e-tron quattro looks as if Audi made some revisions to the e-tron quattro and h-tron quattro. Slated to be revealed in all its glory in January at the NAIAS, the Audi Q8 e-tron quattro Concept will duke it out with the likes of the aesthetically-challenged X6 and GLE Coupe.

Compared to the Bimmer and Merc, however, the design introduced by the Q8 is fresh, exciting, and a handful of other words I don’t usually associate with Audi. The C-pillar, however, harks back to the 1980s, the era of the Quattro with a capital Q. The Q8, however, won’t be gunning for WRC titles, but well-heeled customers that find the Q7 a bit too mundane for their liking.

Speaking to Welt in an article titled “Audi will finally strike back,” chief designer Marc Lichte is thoroughly excited by what the future holds. A big part of that future will be cockpit design. "With the [upcoming] A8, we are introducing a completely new operating concept that does not need a [physical] switch. All other models will follow this basic principle,” which means that the Q8 will boast a technology-savvy cabin as well.

Both Licthe and Audi are not yet ready to spill the beans. e-tron means many things depending on who you ask, a conundrum with two possible outcomes: the concept is either plug-in hybrid, of a battery-powered electric vehicle in its own right. On that note, the 2019 Audi Q8 should come in more flavors, including ones powered by high-octane jungle juice and Satan’s fuel.UPDATE
The Audi Q8 Concept is now official. Without "e-tron" or "quattro" in its name. Audi underlines that the Q8 "unlocks [a] new segment for the full-size category," basically confirming that it's based on the Q7's platform.
