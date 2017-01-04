Audi Q2 vs. Q3 Comparison Video Shows Crossovers Have Changed

Here's a subject only the Audi anoraks will care about: Audi's smaller, better looking Q2 could sink the Q3's battleship. It's something that we often discussed when the A3 sedan came out, stepping all over the toes of the A4.





The



With its slightly less accommodating exterior dimensions, the Q2 is not as practical, but it offers the same attention to the seating area as the Q3. There is also more rake and reach, more flexibility in the seating position, who's architecture is shared with the Golf 5.



Audis are cool; crossovers are cool; but the Q2 is by far the cheapest way to get behind the wheel of an Audi SUV , costing over €3,000 less than its stablemate.



Launched in 2011, the Q3 misses out on the latest technological and design frills. Its interior is among the least modern offered by Audi. Meanwhile, the Q2 features the Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard, ambient lighting coming through the dash trim and a pop-up screen.



Both these test cars feature 2.0 TDI engines, quattro all-wheel drive, and S tronic automatic gearboxes. However, the soundproofing in the Q3 is better, while fuel economy favors the Q2. The more engaging drive of the smaller car doesn't just have to do with weight, but also with the steering system, which is pulled straight out of the S3, or so the rumors say.



In our opinion, the fact that there are more configuration options in the Q2 is not necessarily a good thing. You want a cool crossover without adding expensive color options or interior trim. Fortunately, the newer design language speaks volumes about what Audi has been doing in the past five years. You've got 3D taillights, LED headlights, scalloped details down the sides and a more imposing grille.



