Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet Coming to 2017 Detroit Auto Show

Audi has been revealing A5 models left and right throughout 2016, and the cabriolet pair should be the last until the RS5 sledgehammer.
We're pleased to announce that the 2017 Detroit Auto Show will play host to the roofless A5 and S5, both hotly anticipated cars.
Both are described as 2018 models, so we're not surprised that they don't have prices. But the A3 Cabriolet
will be put out of business by this beauty.
Like the A5 Coupe and Sportback, the Cabriolet is only available with one engine, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder wearing the TFSI badge. With 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft at its disposal, the dual-clutch gearbox is supposed to have an easy time pushing to 60mph in 6 seconds flat.
Being 0.6 seconds faster than its predecessor is only one of its party tricks, as the A5 Cabriolet is 40% more rigid while also shedding 55 pounds. The S5 is 99 lbs lighter because it switched to a turbo engine, but both cars feature more legroom and shoulder room.
If you're looking for a 440i alternative, the S5 Cabriolet is your next toy. This mild performance version is fitted with a re-engineered 3.0-liter TFSI that uses only one twin-scroll turbocharger to deliver 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from 1370 to 4500 rpm. Half a second quicker than the old supercharger, the 2018 S5 Cabrio gets to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.
Because of the higher torque output, Audi decided to install an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic like the one in the Q7 instead of a twin-clutch, so the S5 should be more of a GT. Like the S3 Cabrio, this car comes standard with quattro. However, we are dealing with a 40:60 rear-biased split and wheel-selective torque control.
Available dynamic steering offers a variable ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the drive select setting. But what Audi does best is design. The A5 and S5 Cabriolet have crisp lines down the side that are really hard to fabricate. The lower nose and larger grille are framed by new LED headlights, while the clusters at the back are sculpted in 3D. Inside, you could have red leather and a digital dashboard, playing to the strengths of the car.
It's a real shame that the Mercedes-AMG C43
exists. Otherwise, Audi could have sat at the top of the convertible totem poll.