autoevolution

Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet Coming to 2017 Detroit Auto Show

 
6 Jan 2017, 0:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi has been revealing A5 models left and right throughout 2016, and the cabriolet pair should be the last until the RS5 sledgehammer. We're pleased to announce that the 2017 Detroit Auto Show will play host to the roofless A5 and S5, both hotly anticipated cars.
Both are described as 2018 models, so we're not surprised that they don't have prices. But the A3 Cabriolet will be put out of business by this beauty.

Like the A5 Coupe and Sportback, the Cabriolet is only available with one engine, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder wearing the TFSI badge. With 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft at its disposal, the dual-clutch gearbox is supposed to have an easy time pushing to 60mph in 6 seconds flat.

Being 0.6 seconds faster than its predecessor is only one of its party tricks, as the A5 Cabriolet is 40% more rigid while also shedding 55 pounds. The S5 is 99 lbs lighter because it switched to a turbo engine, but both cars feature more legroom and shoulder room.

If you're looking for a 440i alternative, the S5 Cabriolet is your next toy. This mild performance version is fitted with a re-engineered 3.0-liter TFSI that uses only one twin-scroll turbocharger to deliver 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from 1370 to 4500 rpm. Half a second quicker than the old supercharger, the 2018 S5 Cabrio gets to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Because of the higher torque output, Audi decided to install an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic like the one in the Q7 instead of a twin-clutch, so the S5 should be more of a GT. Like the S3 Cabrio, this car comes standard with quattro. However, we are dealing with a 40:60 rear-biased split and wheel-selective torque control.

Available dynamic steering offers a variable ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the drive select setting. But what Audi does best is design. The A5 and S5 Cabriolet have crisp lines down the side that are really hard to fabricate. The lower nose and larger grille are framed by new LED headlights, while the clusters at the back are sculpted in 3D. Inside, you could have red leather and a digital dashboard, playing to the strengths of the car.

It's a real shame that the Mercedes-AMG C43 exists. Otherwise, Audi could have sat at the top of the convertible totem poll.

2018 audi a5 cabriolet Audi S5 Cabriolet Audi 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68