Audi A3 Four-Door Coupe Said to Rival Mercedes CLA-Class

But with no set time frame for the launch, we might have to wait several years to confirm or deny the rumor. In the meantime, Volkswagen's super-sized replacement for the CC is making its debut in 2017. We'd buy that instead and get the extra space. The report of an A-Class sedan seems to have been more than just a rumor, but another subject has come back from the dead to haunt, the smaller four-door coupe from Audi that might rival the CLA.According to a report from Auto Express magazine, the next generation of the A3, which has been delayed slightly by the Dieselgate engineering work, will include a four-door coupe. That's in addition to the hatchback and sedan, since the cabriolet and even the 3-door are likely to be discontinued.If the idea or these photos seem familiar, that's because Audi made a four-door study based on the TT that they called a Sportback. A while after that came a TT-derived crossover , with the idea being that they would make up their minds based on public response. In the end, neither was approved for production, but the four-door coupe had the slimmest chance of all because it offered very little space.We also have to consider the fact that the A3 Cabrio and 3-door are to be discontinued to divert money for EVs. But Audi really did promise to increase its lineup to 60 cars by 2020, which it probably can't do without focusing on the compact segment.The fact that the MQB platform has at least another generation left in it is well known so that it will form the underpinnings of the next A3 family, CLA rival included or not. Our source also claims that the styling of this sleek new car will differ from that of the A3 sedan in both the fascias and the interior department.But with no set time frame for the launch, we might have to wait several years to confirm or deny the rumor. In the meantime, Volkswagen's super-sized replacement for the CC is making its debut in 2017. We'd buy that instead and get the extra space.