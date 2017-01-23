Aston Martin Milestone: There Are More DB11s Out There Than DB5s

James Bond’s wheels. The ultimate Q car. Call it whatever you like, but the Aston Martin DB5
is a timeless icon. Even today, 54 years after it was launched, the DB5 the Aston Martin to end all Aston Martins. Think of it as an masterp, a magnum opus.
Only 1,059 examples were produced between 1963 and 1965. 123 units rolled off the assembly line with soft tops, whereas 13 units were finished in shooting brake form. It’s a rare bird, the DB5
. It also packs the looks to kill. No wonder 007’s DB5 sold for $4.6 big ones in 2010 at an RM Sotheby’s auction.
The DB11 is the spiritual successor to the DB5, despite the fact these two cars are worlds apart from more than one point of view. At the very least, the DB5 and DB11 have two things in common: the sexy winged logo
and Aston Martin’s very essence of power, beauty, and soul.
Production of the twin-turbo V12-powered grand tourer officially started at the end of September 2016, which is not that long ago. But here we are today, at the end of January 2017, basking in the presence of the 1,060th Aston Martin DB11
. That’s right, ladies and gents, the DB11 surpassed the DB5 in terms of production numbers in just four months.
The news comes courtesy of Andy Palmer
, a guy whose business card reads president and chief executive officer at Aston Martin Lagonda. The more pressing question is, is Andy referring to the white-painted DB11 or the yellow car? Nevertheless, this milestone calls for a celebration.
In the United Kingdom, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful DB11 is priced from £154,900 and the options beggar belief. Case in point: the so-called “Underbonnet Jewellery Pack.”
The U.S.-spec model, meanwhile, kicks off at $214,820. Next year, the DB11 lineup will welcome the Volante model, which will push pricing even higher. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine engineered by Mercedes-AMG
is also due to be added to the range.