autoevolution

America's First High-Power EV Charging Station Has Begun Its Construction Phase

 
22 Dec 2016, 14:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
EVgo, a company that operates USA’s largest publicly available fast charging network, has announced it has begun the construction of the country’s first high-powered charging point.
The location of the said point is Baker, California, which is also the home of the World’s Tallest Thermometer. The company that will build this charging point says it will help link Los Angeles to Las Vegas for electric vehicle owners. The DC Fast Charging Station is capable of providing up to 350kW, which is a lot of power.

Moreover, the chargers that have been installed are claimed to be seven times faster than any fast charging solution available on the market, and the company says they will bring a new level of convenience to their users. The first high-powered EV charging station in the USA will have four DC fast chargers, and each of them is capable of 350 kW.

Once the project is completed, it will get up to four extra charging points, which will make it extremely useful once electric cars will be even more popular than they are today.

As you can observe in the sketches, the station includes a solar canopy, which helps power the said charging plugs, and it even has backup batteries to supply a limited amount of “juice” if the main grid is experiencing difficulties. Evidently, these fast-charging points are compatible with all the standards used by current electric cars, including CCS and CHAdeMO.

This project will be completed by June 2017. Customers have access to these points through “pay-as-you-go” plans, along with membership programs and other alternatives.

The automotive partners of EVgo are Nissan, Ford, BMW, and many others. Currently, EVgo has over 800 fast charging sites in over 60 U.S. markets, but the new setup is more powerful than any one of those mentioned above.

Charging an electric vehicle at this plug is not free, as you might have noticed. The time it takes to replenish a battery for an EV using this system depends on the capacity of the said battery, but it will be faster than a plug fitted at a customer’s house.
electric cars electric vehicles EV Las Vegas Los Angeles charging EVs
press release
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78