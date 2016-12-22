America's First High-Power EV Charging Station Has Begun Its Construction Phase

EV
go, a company that operates USA’s largest publicly available fast charging network
, has announced it has begun the construction of the country’s first high-powered charging point.
The location of the said point is Baker, California, which is also the home of the World’s Tallest Thermometer. The company that will build this charging point says it will help link Los Angeles
to Las Vegas
for electric vehicle
owners. The DC Fast Charging Station is capable of providing up to 350kW, which is a lot of power.
Moreover, the chargers that have been installed are claimed to be seven times faster than any fast charging solution available on the market, and the company says they will bring a new level of convenience to their users. The first high-powered EV charging station in the USA will have four DC fast chargers, and each of them is capable of 350 kW.
Once the project is completed, it will get up to four extra charging points, which will make it extremely useful once electric cars will be even more popular
than they are today.
As you can observe in the sketches, the station includes a solar canopy, which helps power the said charging plugs, and it even has backup batteries to supply a limited amount of “juice” if the main grid is experiencing difficulties. Evidently, these fast-charging points are compatible with all the standards used by current electric cars, including CCS and CHAdeMO.
This project will be completed by June 2017. Customers have access to these points through “pay-as-you-go” plans, along with membership programs and other alternatives.
The automotive partners of EVgo are Nissan, Ford, BMW, and many others. Currently, EVgo has over 800 fast charging sites in over 60 U.S. markets, but the new setup is more powerful than any one of those mentioned above.
Charging an electric vehicle
at this plug is not free, as you might have noticed. The time it takes to replenish a battery for an EV using this system depends on the capacity of the said battery, but it will be faster than a plug fitted at a customer’s house.