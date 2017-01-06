America's 2016 Best-Selling Vehicles: Ford F-Series, Toyota Camry Reign Supreme

autoevolution

With 2016 behind us, the time is high to crown the best-selling vehicles sold in the United States this past year. Without a shadow of surprise, the F-Series reigns supreme once again.
For the 35th consecutive year, Ford is happy to boast that the F-Series is America’s favorite vehicle of them all. As a pickup truck, the F-Series marks its 40th consecutive year at the top of the chart, having sold 820,799 units of the full-size breed in the period between January 1 and December 31, 2016.

On second place in terms of vehicles and trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado managed to sell 574,876 examples. Ram ranks third, with 489,418 trucks to its name. Other full-size workhorses that are worth mentioning are the GMC Sierra (221,680 units), Toyota Tundra (115,489), and Nissan Titan (21,880).

In the mid-size truck segment, it shouldn’t come as an eye-opener that the Toyota Tacoma has an advantage over of its main rivals, having sold 191,631 examples. The Chevrolet Colorado, on the other hand, managed to move 108,725 copies, whereas the GMC Canyon sold only 37,449 examples.

Curiously enough, the tried-and-tested Nissan Frontier is still selling well despite its old age (86,926 units). Introduced in 2004 as the D40 Navara, the current-generation Frontier is arguably the oldest truck on sale in U.S. of A. today. The Honda Ridgeline sold 23,667 units in the analyzed period.

Passenger vehicle-wise, the Toyota Camry is king of the hill. The mid-size sedan sold 388,616 units in 2016, which is an idea more than the Honda Accord did (345,225 units). In the compact segment, Toyota topped Honda as well. Grouped together, the Corolla family outsold all Civic models currently available in the United States by a small margin: 378,210 to 366,927.

Here's how the top 10 best-selling vehicles list of 2016 in the U.S. looks like:

1. Ford F-Series - 820,799
2. Chevrolet Silverado - 574,876
3. Ram Truck line of full-size pickups - 489,418
4. Toyota Camry - 388,616
5. Toyota Corolla - 378,210
6. Honda Civic - 366,927
7. Honda CR-V - 357,335
8. Toyota RAV4 - 352,154
9. Honda Accord - 345,225
10. Nissan Rogue - 329,904

And on that bombshell, the U.S. bought a record-breaking 17.55 million new vehicles in 2016, beating the preceding year’s 17.47 million.
