AMA Opposes To Obama Designating Two New National Monuments

 
30 Dec 2016
Two new areas in Utah and Nevada have been designated as national museums by President Barack Obama this week, and this could jeopardize access for responsible motorized recreation there, including adventure motorcycling through the area. The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is objecting to this decision.
Using the Antiquities Act of 1906, the president designated 1.35 million acres in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument and nearly 300,000 acres in Clark County, Nev., just northeast of Las Vegas, as the Gold Butte National Monument.

“We are concerned about continued access to these public lands for responsible motorized recreation,” said Wayne Allard, AMA vice president for government relations. “With the national monument designation comes a review of management plans that could curtail or eliminate some off-road riding areas.”

The Antiquities Act authorizes the President to issue proclamations to protect historic landmarks, historic/prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest while limiting those designations to “the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects protected.”

The problem is that the newly designated monuments are surrounded by too much “protected area” and people are quite unhappy about it as they won’t be able to ride their bikes there on numerous off-road trails.

“These new designations cover far larger areas than needed to ensure that historic landmarks are preserved,” Allard said. “None of the Utah congressional delegation wanted this, and many Nevadans were opposed to it, too.”

A study by UtahPolicy cited by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) found that 60 percent of Utah residents opposed designating the Bears Ears area as a national monument, while 33 percent supported the proposal.

Christy Goldfuss, managing director of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said the Antiquities Act does not give a president authority to undo a designation, a position the courts have upheld. She acknowledged that Congress could take action, though.
