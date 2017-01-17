Alpine A120 Bespoke Aluminum Body Teased

Seeing the aluminum body of a car is not as exciting as it used to be a few decades ago. But we're so pleased to see the space that will be occupied by a mid-mounted turbo just a few weeks from now.





But the good news is that the sports car will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show and might hit the web even sooner than that.



Our reports suggest the space behind the driver will be occupied by a 1.8-liter turbo engine derived from the 1.6-liter used in the



The French carmaker has already let slip that it will make 1955 first edition models for which €2,000 pre-order deposits will be placed. The whole thing will probably cost somewhere in the region of between €55,000 and €60,000, placing this squarely up against the



Alpine's comeback car might be named the



While a Porsche alternative is always welcomed, we can't help but feel this project won't be hugely successful. The first Alpine was too quirky to appeal to a wide selection of clients, and they are apparently copying its design this time around too.



The possibility of an Alpine SUV is riding on the success of this sports coupe. But we can already hear the "they want Porsche money for a Megane engine" critics. Let's hope we're paranoid!







