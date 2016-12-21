All Things You Might Not Have Known About the Tesla Model X Wrapped in a Video

The Tesla Model X looks like the kind of car you can continue to find new features in quite some time after you've purchased it. Leaving aside the fact that Elon Musk can slip something under the door while you're sleeping thanks to over the air updates, the vehicle is also very complex to begin with.





For one thing, it's big. It may not be that voluminous on the outside - not for an SUV , at least - but the inside space is absolutely ridiculous. Even in this video, you can see the more than decent storing space that's left even with the third row of seats up (because, yeah, you can have the Model X in six- or seven-seat configuration). And that's without even taking the front trunk in consideration, which is big enough to accommodate a (tiny) person.Speaking of the so-called frunk, the clip actually opens up with a very important piece of information for Model X owners ( Model S as well, probably), but maybe also thieves. It would appear that the frunk can be opened from the outside by absolutely anyone, without having to present the vehicle's fob. In fact, you don't need any kind of tools whatsoever, apart from your hands.Somewhere tucked in the front bumper there's a lever that you can pull, and the hood will open. That makes leaving your laptop bag (or purse) in there overnight a very bad idea. The authors of the clip suggest you should only leave stuff like groceries in, but apparently they don't know how much some people love their food. If I were hungry and somebody stole my paper bags filled with goodies, I'd be eating the next meal in jail after I had found them.This feature is there to provide firefighters with a quick and direct access to the powerline they need to cut to continue any rescue operation safely. It's somewhat surprising that Tesla didn't find a different solution, and it's pretty unnerving to know that anybody with a large wire cutter can disable your car so easily.The clip continues to give us some insights on what it's like to own a Tesla Model X - apparently, parking next to other cars is a big no-no - with some being more relevant than others. For instance, the Model X is not nearly the first car with windshield washer nozzles built into the blades. Tesla did not invent everything, OK, guys?