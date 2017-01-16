autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

All-Black Ferrari F12 TdF Is a Monaco Natural, Looks Mind-Bending

 
16 Jan 2017, 18:32 UTC
by
Perhaps many of you are wondering what we mean in the final part of the title above. Well, for one thing, we're not talking about the Monaco plates of the Ferrari F12 Tour de France we have here.
Instead, we're referring to the fact that the color scheme of this Maranello machine allows it to stand out, even in the supercar-packed city-state.

Now, it might seem weird to label an all-black approach as a hue scheme, but, given the plethora of possibilities one has when configuring the Maranello special, the label seems fitting.

In fact, this less is more approach is one that rarely shows up in the supercar spec game that sees owners parading their color and material choices on Instagram. Since we mentioned photos, we'll tip our lens to Harri Valer Photography (via Autogespot) for providing these shots.

You know us, we're always up for a juicy comparison, which is why we'll remind you of two TdFs that are enjoying social media fame nowadays - the color play on these Fezzas means they stand for the opposite of the simplicity showcased on the example we have here.

The first even has its own Instagram account, with the F12 wearing the livery of the Ferrari 330 P4 Le Mans racer from 1967.

As for the second, the web fame of the car is also connected to its owner, since we're talking about a car that comes from the collection of Google VP Benjamin Treynor Sloss. And since the man shares his automotive passion with his SO (heavy social media users among you might know her as @becauseracewife), we're pretty sure this F12 Tour de France is on good hands.

The Ferrari part of the game mentioned above will only get better this year, as the Prancing Horse is preparing to introduce the successor for the F12. Codenamed F12 M, the Grand Tourer has been spied on multiple occasions and we'll probably return with the full release in March, when the Prancing Horse should make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
