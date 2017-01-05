Alfa Romeo Will Start Building Its Second SUV In 2018

Alfa Romeo
will start manufacturing its second SUV in the first part of 2018.
The second SUV
from Alfa Romeo is reportedly codenamed “Tipo 949,” and it will be built in the Mirafiori facility in Turin, Italy. The said factory currently produces the Alfa Romeo MiTo
and the Maserati Levante
, among others. It is known that Alfa Romeo plans to launch another crossover in its range, and the next model is a mid-size SUV.
The news comes from the Italian media
, which have announced that the new SUV will be made in Mirafiori in the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, the Stelvio is made in Cassino, which is the name of another facility owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group. The latter is the place where the Giulia
and Giulietta
are being built. It was updated in 2015 to support the introduction of the Giulia back in 2016.
It is worth noting that the Stelvio is a compact SUV, while the “Tipo 949” is a mid-size SUV, which means the latter will be bigger and more expensive than Alfa Romeo’s first model in this segment.
The next SUV from Alfa Romeo is expected to borrow the platform from the Maserati Levante. However, the new automobile will not be a rebadged Levante.
Instead, the “Tipo 949” will probably use a modified platform that started out as a Levante, but has been stretched to fit its new body. It will provide more room for its rear passengers, along with an enhanced cargo volume.
Alfa Romeo should reveal its second SUV in late 2017, if things proceed without a hitch. By the time the Italian brand showcases its second SUV, the Stelvio should already be available in showrooms. Both models are essential to the future of Alfa Romeo, and the same can be said about the Giulia sedan.