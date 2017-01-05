autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Will Start Building Its Second SUV In 2018

 
5 Jan 2017, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Alfa Romeo will start manufacturing its second SUV in the first part of 2018.
The second SUV from Alfa Romeo is reportedly codenamed “Tipo 949,” and it will be built in the Mirafiori facility in Turin, Italy. The said factory currently produces the Alfa Romeo MiTo and the Maserati Levante, among others. It is known that Alfa Romeo plans to launch another crossover in its range, and the next model is a mid-size SUV.

The news comes from the Italian media, which have announced that the new SUV will be made in Mirafiori in the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, the Stelvio is made in Cassino, which is the name of another facility owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group. The latter is the place where the Giulia and Giulietta are being built. It was updated in 2015 to support the introduction of the Giulia back in 2016.

It is worth noting that the Stelvio is a compact SUV, while the “Tipo 949” is a mid-size SUV, which means the latter will be bigger and more expensive than Alfa Romeo’s first model in this segment.

The next SUV from Alfa Romeo is expected to borrow the platform from the Maserati Levante. However, the new automobile will not be a rebadged Levante.

Instead, the “Tipo 949” will probably use a modified platform that started out as a Levante, but has been stretched to fit its new body. It will provide more room for its rear passengers, along with an enhanced cargo volume.

Alfa Romeo should reveal its second SUV in late 2017, if things proceed without a hitch. By the time the Italian brand showcases its second SUV, the Stelvio should already be available in showrooms. Both models are essential to the future of Alfa Romeo, and the same can be said about the Giulia sedan.
Alfa Romeo SUV Alfa Romeo SUV Italy Stelvio
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our ALFA ROMEO Testdrives:

ALFA ROMEO Giulietta 1750 TBi Quadrifoglio Verde 64
ALFA ROMEO 159 67
ALFA ROMEO MiTo 63