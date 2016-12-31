autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Tipo 66 Stradale Won’t Happen Anytime Soon

 
Alfa Romeo was founded in 1910 and, in the 106 years since then, the Italian automaker bestowed the world with countless machines that are worthy of being described as breathtaking. Alfas that won hearts also include my personal favorite: the 8C 2900A.
The Alfa Romeo Tipo 33, however, is the most revered out there by a long margin. From the perfect proportions to the sports prototype roots and the 2.0-liter high-revving V8 engine, just about everything is right about this car. Unfortunately, only 18 have been manufactured by Carrozzeria Marazzi. And yes, getting one today is harder than getting into places such as Harvard.

Its scarcity and out-of-this-world market price two additional motifs that help with this particular Alfa’s mystique. The bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design, however, is what kindles imagination. No wonder, then, why a gentleman going by the name of Nicholas Harris decided to take styling cues from the 1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale, add a whiff of modernity to them, then baptize the final result as the Alfa Romeo Tipo 66 Stradale.

His unique creation resides on Behance and, as you can see from the adjacent images, the front end has a bit of TZ3 Stradale to it. The rear, meanwhile, has Dodge Viper written all over it. This is not a bad effort, but not doable either.

In the years to come, there’s something called a Tipo 963 in the offing from Alfa Romeo. Be it Coupe or Spider in form, the Italian company classifies the all-new model as a “specialty vehicle.” As if the 503 horsepower Giulia Quadrifoglio wasn’t special enough for mere mortals, the Tipo 963 has a high chance of becoming the first proper Alfa Romeo sports car after the 4C.

Now try to imagine this, just for kicks: the Giorgio platform, drive sent to the rear wheels, twin-turbo V6 with Ferrari roots, two seats, two doors, and a physique sexier than a smart woman with a naked mind. Now that’s something I’m definitely looking forward to from Alfa Romeo.
