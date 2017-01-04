Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Brochure Leaked, Priced From CHF 66,500

Internally referred to as Tipo 949, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio
is the Italian brand’s first venture into sport utility vehicle territory. But as with everything new at Alfa Romeo, the company sure likes to take its sweet time until it spills the beans about specifications.
Instead of waiting around for Alfa Romeo to get its act together, the peeps over at 4c-club-schweiz
managed to grab a copy of a brochure detailing the Stelvio that will roll into Swiss dealer lots in due time. Dubbed Stelvio First Edition, the pictured SUV
holds a retail price of CHF 66,500. Converting the said sum at today’s exchange rates, that translates to $65,075 or €62,050.
The Giulia Veloce
with the 280 PS (276 hp) 2.0-liter turbo mill, 8-speed automatic transmission, and Q4 all-wheel-drive is the closest model in the Alfa Romeo range
to the Stelvio First Edition. The go-faster sedan carries a price of CHF 57,150 in Switzerland (approx. $55,910 or €53,330). Given the circumstance, it’s a bit uncanny how the gasoline-fed variant of the Giulia Veloce and the Stelvio First Edition are separated by ten grand or thereabout.
On the upside, the brochure reveals that the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition for Switzerland is pretty well equipped from the get-go. Ferrari
-like 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights with Advanced Frontlighting System, red-painted calipers, Pieno Fiore leather upholstery, and wood trim are all standard. What’s more, this version of the Stelvio features aluminum on the brake and accelerator pedals, Autonomous Emergency Brake, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, keyless entry, and a rearview camera.
Performance isn’t too shabby either for a compact luxury SUV. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 5.5 seconds, whereas the top end is at 232 km/h (144 mph). As a brief refresher, the Stelvio is going to arrive in the U.S. for the 2018 model year. Its rivals range from the BMW X3 to the Porsche Macan
.