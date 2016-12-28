Alfa Romeo Stelvio Coupe Wins All the SUV Beauty Contests

A couple of months ago, a plus-sized model by the name of Paola Torrente took second place in Miss Italy, despite what the critics had to say about her. And it's about time, considering our view of beauty is changing on a global scale.





But if you're worried the decisions American brands are shaping the future of Italian brands... yeah, you're right. I mean, we're talking about the first Alfa Romeo SUV , a project that's been a ridiculous time in the making.



Because this is such a young, constantly evolving segment people have trouble expressing what they want. They're all SUVs, but how does the Mercedes G-Class relate to the Dacia Duster.



Do you want less practicality, more style - that's as personal a question as "did you vote for Donald Trump?" or "do you dig plus-sized models?".



To justify the existence of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Coupe, you have to turn the multi-car garage mantra on its head. The Ferrari is what you use for special occasions, and the Cayenne is for everything else. But why not have two types of SUVs instead?



To make the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Coupe,



From the back, you could swear you're looking at a hatchback-based coupe, like the old Megane RS or the VW Scirocco. Sure, it's quad exhaust is connected to a Ferrari-tuned V6, but every four-banger now has four pipes. Meanwhile, from the front, it's like a jacked up version of the Giulia Coupe that Alfa never made.



