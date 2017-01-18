Airbus Wants To Test Flying Car By the End of the Year

Airbus
, the brand behind the group with the same name, has big plans for the future.
Instead of only building more airplanes
, which is one of the things it will do, the European corporation wants to test a flying car. The said test will be done with a prototype, which has yet to be revealed.
It is important to note that the “flying
car” is described as an automobile only by name, as it will probably not be meant to be driven on the road like a conventional vehicle.
Instead, Airbus wants to see how difficult it would be to make an autonomous transportation machine that will fly. Unlike an airliner, the plan would be to build smaller crafts, which would be small enough to justify the transport of a single person. That is why the term car was used, but Airbus also wants to experiment with self-operated buses, and also with autonomous delivery drones.
One of Airbus’ subsidiaries, called A³ by Airbus, presented a concept drawing of a single-passenger craft, which is self-piloted. The self-operated solution was done to prevent potential incidents that could take place if you let the average Joe behind the controls of an aircraft. The creation was called “Vahana,” and you can see its sketches in the photo gallery of this article.
Airbus wants to be among the pioneers of this field, and we would not be surprised if the crowded cities of 2030 would have vehicles like the Vahana flying in their skies, Digital Trends
notes. Unlike conventional cars, Airbus is considering the idea of ride-sharing. In this case, it would mean that the company would maintain the crafts and clients will use them based on a subscription.
Just like autonomous vehicles, it will take many years until this has the chance of becoming a reality, so do not start saving up to buy your private autonomous airplane.
Evidently, out of the two inventions, driverless cars are more likely to happen before the single-passenger autonomous aircraft, simply because the infrastructure is more prepared for that kind of vehicle.