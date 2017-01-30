Ad Break: Jose Mourinho Gets Chauffeured In 2017 Jaguar XJ

A name on every football fan’s lips is Jose Mourinho
. The 54-year-old Mourinho made his name as a football player and as a football manager alike. Bottom line is, being the manager of Manchester United FC definitely has its quirks.
Mourinho has been in cahoots with Jaguar before Man U signed him in May 2016. The British manufacturer signed the guy in February 2014, when Ze Mario became the first person in the UK to receive the F-Type Coupe
.
Following his endorsement of the F-Type Coupe in S form
, Mou then became the first UK customer of the Jaguar F-Type R Coupe. Mourinho followed that up with a sub-zero driving experience behind the wheel of the F-Pace luxury SUV
. Now, though, the time has come for the XJ to shine.
Titled “Jaguar explores what makes Jose Mourinho tick,”
the following ad depicts Mourinho in the back seat of a supercharged example of the 2017 Jaguar XJ. Probably one of the most overlooked sedans in the luxury full-size segment, the current-generation XJ
also happens to be rather old.
Production started in 2009, and XJ sales never really took off. In 2016, the leaping cat moved 11,315 units, whereas its best year was 2013, with 19,677 units to its name. To put those figures into a broader perspective, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
has been selling roughly 100,000 units per year since 2014.
It’s crystal clear that not even Jose Mourinho can help the XJ bounce back to its former glory. Jaguar
, for its part, is currently working on a replacement that’s planned to be presented in 2018 in concept car form.
Jaguar hopes to bring the all-new XJ to market in spring 2019, reportedly packing a V6 hybrid powertrain
and a higher roofline for more headroom in the rear. There’s even talk of a two-door coupe based on the XJ, but it’s best to wait and see if Jaguar has the financial power to see that through.