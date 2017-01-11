AC/DC's Thunderstruck Is the Perfect Soundtrack for This 100 Years Apart Meeting

For some reason that we will never understand, some people still enjoy riding in a horse-drawn carriage. Why would you want to travel so slowly and uncomfortable while constantly smelling the horse's poop is beyond us, but people are paying good money for it.





Have you ever been to Vienna? That city is absolutely gorgeous, until you reach the center and have to avoid stepping into pools of horse wee, slip on the wet cobble stone or, worse of all, fail to notice one of the huge, green dumps that just sit on the pavement. And if you close your eyes, the smell feels like you're witnessing baby Jesus' birth. But if people (we did it again... We mean "tourists") weren't interested in them, they would disappear.



And yet, they don't. During the winter, another favorite pastime for those looking for a break from their ordinary lives is riding in a one-horse open sleigh. I know what you think: it's that damn song's fault, and you're probably right. But assigning blame is completely futile at this point.

Big mistake for them, all the better for us because the way those huge wooden wheels pop out is just hysterical.



It's just another one of those cases where a driver panics and, instead of letting off the brakes and saving the day, they stay on them skidding hopelessly into their victim. Luckily, the horse got out of the way, and the only one who had to suffer was the pumpkin-like





