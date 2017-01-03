autoevolution

AC Cobra Returns For 2017, Mark VI Model Available in RHD Form

 
3 Jan 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While AC Automotive is currently working on a continuation series of the Cobra, the UK distributor for the Anglo-American sports car announces that the Mark VI will launch at Autosport International 2017. Set to open its doors to the public on January 12, Europe's largest motorsport show is the place where the latest version of the Cobra is set to be unveiled.
According to MacG Racing, the Cobra Mark VI is fully EU homologated and it can be had in right-hand drive form if you drive on what the rest of Europe calls the wrong side of the road. The British motorsport outfit is also happy to announce that it’s developing FIA-eligible GT4, GT3, and GTE versions of the Cobra Mark VI in collaboration with AC Automotive.

“Previously only available in left-hand drive, we are thrilled that we can now launch a version better suited to British roads and can’t wait to introduce the right-hand drive version of this incredible machine at the Autosport Show,” said Richard MacGregor of MacG Racing. “Our racing team are also excited about our involvement in the development of the GT4 version and being able to race it in due course,” he further added.

In its most basic configuration, the Mk VI features a body in aluminum epoxy over a tubular steel frame, racing car-like wishbone suspension, KW adjustable shocks, Brembo brakes, a manual transmission, leather heated seats, and electrically adjustable pedals. On the go-faster front, a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 does the talking with 437 horsepower and 431 pound-feet (585 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. For a vehicle that weighs 2,315 pounds (1,050 kilograms), this is a recipe for prodigious performance.

Maximum velocity is rated at 278 km/h (173 mph), whereas the sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 3.7 seconds. A 7.0-liter big-block V8 model will also be made available, packing even more grunt.

Editor's note:

If he were still alive, what would Carroll Shelby say about shoehorning a General Motors-developed V8 under the hood of the Cobra?
2017 AC Cobra Mark VI AC Cobra v8 AC Automotive Shelby Cobra
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78