AC Cobra Returns For 2017, Mark VI Model Available in RHD Form

While AC Automotive is currently working on a continuation series
of the Cobra, the UK distributor for the Anglo-American sports car announces that the Mark VI will launch at Autosport International 2017. Set to open its doors to the public on January 12, Europe's largest motorsport show is the place where the latest version of the Cobra is set to be unveiled.
According to MacG Racing, the Cobra Mark VI is fully EU homologated
and it can be had in right-hand drive form if you drive on what the rest of Europe calls the wrong side of the road. The British motorsport outfit is also happy to announce that it’s developing FIA-eligible GT4, GT3, and GTE versions of the Cobra Mark VI in collaboration with AC Automotive.
“Previously only available in left-hand drive, we are thrilled that we can now launch a version better suited to British roads and can’t wait to introduce the right-hand drive version of this incredible machine at the Autosport Show,”
said Richard MacGregor of MacG Racing. “Our racing team are also excited about our involvement in the development of the GT4 version and being able to race it in due course,”
he further added.
In its most basic configuration, the Mk VI features a body in aluminum epoxy over a tubular steel frame, racing car-like wishbone suspension, KW adjustable shocks, Brembo brakes, a manual transmission, leather heated seats, and electrically adjustable pedals. On the go-faster front, a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8
does the talking with 437 horsepower and 431 pound-feet (585 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm. For a vehicle that weighs 2,315 pounds (1,050 kilograms), this is a recipe for prodigious performance.
Maximum velocity is rated at 278 km/h (173 mph), whereas the sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 3.7 seconds. A 7.0-liter big-block V8
model will also be made available, packing even more grunt.
Editor's note:
If he were still alive, what would Carroll Shelby say about shoehorning a General Motors-developed V8 under the hood of the Cobra?