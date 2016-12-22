Abstract Lamborghini Huracan Rendering Seems Like It's About to Take Off

autoevolution

Leave it to the rendering side of the world wide web to blur the lines between supercars and fighter planes - at first, this intro might seem a bit odd, but throw a glance at the rendering we have here and it will all start to make sense.
The Huracan we're treated with has been digitally massaged by Khyzyl Saleem, a young British artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions.

Khyzyl's usual pixel stunts involve messing with iconic names in the car real, as, for instance, we've lost track of how many times he's played with the Miura.

The artist also likes to deliver what we'd call fusion-styler renders, with the one here being an example as good as any. The way in which the 1s and 0s are arranged here makes us uncertain about the... vertical intentions of the portrayed Raging Bull, as we feel the Lambo could turn that front wing by 180 degrees at any time and take off. You know, catch some serious air time.

This rendering only comes to add to the Huracan's constant headline presence - the specialists over in Sant'Agata Bolognese have ensured their V10 line-up always has something new to offer.

For example, after we've recently seen the Huracan RWD Spyder introduce a whole new, non-numerical, nomenclature for Lamborghini, our thoughts now drift away to the Superleggera incarnation of the supercar, which we'll get to meet next year.

We'll remind you we recently spied the Huracan Superleggera (the moniker still hasn't been officially confirmed, though), with the prototype preparing a special move for the winter seasons, namely the introduction of center-lock wheels.

The Huracan has always been a bit too soft for our taste, so we're extremely eager to meet its sharper incarnation and we'll return with more news on the topic as soon as we get our hands on it.
