Abarth 124 Spider Abarth Tuned by Madness Autoworks Looks Like It Means Business

The Fiata is more than just a Mazda MX-5 Miata with Fiat badging
and a different engine. The go-faster Abarth variant, for example, is an idea more powerful than its Japanese sibling. But at the end of the day, the 124 Spider can be further improved.
Tuning always comes to the help of owners who expect more from their cars. The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
makes no exception from that rule. In Madness Autoworks’ view, the Italo-Japanese model should look something like this.
The pictured vehicle doesn’t have a name yet, not does it have a sticker price. It’s basically a rolling exhibit of what the California-based shop can do for the Abarth 124. For starters, the 18-inch Fittipaldi
wheels and Eibach lowering springs completely transform the stance of the two-seater roadster. Then there are all the genuine carbon fiber bits and bobs affixed to the vehicle.
Care to guess the pricing for the carbon fiber side extractors? $899.99, thank you! The quad exhaust system, meanwhile, is $599. This lil’ mod offers a boost in output of 5 hp and 11 lb-ft. If the owner wants the 2.5-inch tips dressed in carbon fiber
, prepare to pony up another $500 for four tips.
Under the hood, the Madness MAXFlow Intake system and MAXPower engine control module take things up to 200 horsepower or thereabout. The tuning company has yet to get CARB approval for the go-faster parts, but expects both modifications to become road legal in all 50 States
come spring.
“Sure looks the biz, but 200 ponies are not enough,”
you might think to yourself. If that’s the case, the peeps over at Flyin’ Miata went overboard with the Fiat 124 Spider. More to the point, the tuner can shoehorn a 6.2-liter V8 in the engine bay where you would normally find a 1.4-liter turbo. With 525 hp and 489 lb-ft on tap, the Flyin’ Spider
is as insane as the 124 gets.
