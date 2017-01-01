autoevolution

900 HP Lamborghini Huracan vs. Boosted Jeep Drag Race Turns Double Near-Crash

 
Earlier this month, we delivered the second episode of a saga that saw Russian tuner Gosha Turbo tech massaging a Lamborghini Huracan to 900 ponies. The story was called "living with a 900 hp Lamborghini Huracan seems hard as hell" and, as shown in the episode we're bringing you today, the title was spot on.
Now that the United Arab Emirates arms of the aftermarket specialist, which is the one responsible for the build, has completed the project, the time has come for the twin-turbo Raging Bull to start doing its thing - the boosted supercar was created as a drag racing animal.

As it turns out, the all-paw nature of the Sant'Agata Bolognese beast doesn't mean the thing can put its newfound power down. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the Huracan engaging in a drag strip battle with a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

The Lambo loses traction as it tries to go from first to second, spinning as if it was attempting an ice skating stunt. The video also provides in-car footage and we can see how the driver tries to countersteer at first, finally deciding to go with the flow and help the supercar complete its spin, all in the effort to stay away from the wall.

Drag strips may come with a prepped surface, but the aftermarket developer does drop an interesting detail related to the traction aspect in the YouTube description of the clip, mentioning the 80 percent humidity.

Even so, it's no secret that the 900 hp Lamborghini Huracan still needs tweaking, perhaps in the boost-per-gear department. It's worth noting that the monstrous Jeep Grand Cherokee next to the Lambo managed to get off the line quicker, not experiencing wheelspin - the V10 supercar's sideways episode could've easily turned into a disaster, had the Jeep not grabbed the lead by the time the Huracan entered its lane.

An easy manner to sum up this test run for the GTT-900 (the nickname of the psi-friendly Huracan)? The drag race operator's reaction.

