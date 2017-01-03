800 HP Ford GT vs. Lamborghini Aventador Drag Race Is a Taste Of Things To Come

The Lamborghini Aventador and the first-gen Ford GT are nearly a decade apart in terms of engineering, while also sitting at the opposite ends of the high-tech investment scale. So, what happens when the two get together for a drag race?





To be more specific, the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the 2005



As always with tuner rides, you can't trust the hp and torque figures until these get put to the test on the tarmac. For instance, the blistering shifts delivered by the Raging Bull's ISR (



The two go for a rolling start and we have to mention the kick off point of the race generates an unbalance, but we'll say no more.



And yes, the clip isn't new, as it actually seems to bring back a velocity fight that took place in 2014. Even so, the tight battle between the two supercars wets our appetite for seeing the 2017 Ford GT drag racing the Lamborghini Aventador (actually, the Blue Oval machine should duke it out with the



With the first units of the new GT having



At least in the case of the speeding brawl we have here, the result is the sparks-fly type and that's mainly owed to the fact that the Blue Oval supercar had received hefty aftermarket work.To be more specific, the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the 2005 Ford GT only spent two years in its factory stock form. The tuning treatment the blown V8 received saw the output jumping to a mighty 800 hp.As always with tuner rides, you can't trust the hp and torque figures until these get put to the test on the tarmac. For instance, the blistering shifts delivered by the Raging Bull's ISR ( Independent Shifting Rods ) single-clutch tranny are enough to place it ahead of the Ford, with its six-speed manual.The two go for a rolling start and we have to mention the kick off point of the race generates an unbalance, but we'll say no more.And yes, the clip isn't new, as it actually seems to bring back a velocity fight that took place in 2014. Even so, the tight battle between the two supercars wets our appetite for seeing the 2017 Ford GT drag racing the Lamborghini Aventador (actually, the Blue Oval machine should duke it out with the Aventador S ).With the first units of the new GT having rolled off the production line in December last year, it shouldn't take all that long until we are treated with the first real world adventures involving the monstrous Ford. And we'll be back with the races as soon as we get our hands on them.