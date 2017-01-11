autoevolution
750 HP Hennessey 2017 Camaro ZL1 Sounds Like a Freaking Supercharged Tornado

 
The first examples of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 reached their owners back in December last year and some of these muscle beasts are now receiving aftermarket attention. Perhaps the most Internet-famous 2017 ZL1 so far is Hennessey's car and we're here to show you yet another episode involving the Texas-tuned machine.
Since the new ZL1 borrows the LT4 heart of the Corvette Z06, it didn't take too long before the Lone Star State developer could give us a serious package for the vehicle.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows Hennessey's 750 hp Camaro ZL1 doing its thing on the dyno. The soundtrack of the blown animal is music to our ears, while still managing to stay withing reasonable street car limits - yep, you can daily drive thing without your ears bleeding.

In terms of numbers, the update shown here takes the peak rear wheel output from 569 hp and 571 lb-ft of torque to 631 ponies and 651 lb-ft of twist. More importantly for daily use, we can talk about hefty gains across the board (think: 80 lb-ft of torque and 70 hp at the wheels).

Interestingly, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood of the ZL1 doesn't need all that much aftermarket attention to deliver the said output numbers. The list of modes includes hardware changes such as a cold air intake and stainless steel long tube headers, together with high-flow catalytic converters, as well as the mandatory ECU remap.

As those of you who follow our tuning tales closely know, Hennessey can do more (or less, for that matter) when it comes to the ZL1. The tuner offers a five-step upgrade program. This kicks off with a mail-order ECU remap that adds 40 wheel horsepower, while at the other end of the number scale we find a 1,000-pony upgrade. Just make sure your tire budget is generous enough.

