710 HP Techart GTstreet R Goes Like Stink, Looks Amazing in First Road Photos

How many tuners that come up with their own "spyshots" do you know? This is precisely the kind of stunt aftermarket developer Techart pulled back in the Summer, when it offered us a taste of its extreme take on the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S.
In factory stock form, the 580 rear-engined coupe is already a supercar that can out accelerate hypercars such as the 918 Spyder of the LaFerrari in the 0 to 50 mph sprint and with the German tuner introducing a serious boost massage, the acceleration is downright savage.

For now, Techart offers what is labeled as a Stage One upgrade, which takes the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer to 632 hp and 649 lb-ft of twist. There's also a Stage Two goodie pack, which dials things to 710 ponies, with this shaving 0.2 seconds off the "standard" supercar's 2.9-second 0 to 62 mph sprint, while delivering a maximum velocity of 210 mph.

On the body front, we find plenty of carbon fiber panels, with the weight reduction benefits rivaling the downforce boost for our attention. For instance, the massive CF goodies allow the Neunelfer to offer 321 kg of downforce at 186 mph.

The rear-engined coupe talks to the road via 20-inch wheels (21-inch units are optional), while the 325-section rear tires are ready to keep things in check as far as the handling is concerned.

The extreme contraption has now hit the streets of its home country for the first time and you can check out a set of images showing the monster on the road to your right - we'll tip our lens to Nico K Photography (via Autogespot) for these images.

The first review of the new Techart GTstreet R has also landed and you can find the Auto Bild-delivered production below - yes, this is a German review, so you'll need to turn to YouTube's subtitles feature to get over the language barrier.

