600 HP Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Is a World Record, Spits Flames Like a Supercar

A group of Taiwanese aftermarket developers decided to kick off the year with a bang, coming up with a setup that reportedly takes the M133 turbo-four heart of the "45" model to a level that has never been seen before.After a serious tech massage, the two-liter unit delivers around 600 ponies and 570 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. These figures are approximations, being based on the wheel horsepower and torque numbers, which you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.And, thanks to the custom exhaust setup installed on the GLA, the compact crossover doesn't just deliver supercar levels of power, but also spits flames likes such a machine.Oh, and let's not forget another feature that shouldn't be present on such a compact car, namely carbon-ceramic brakes.The M133 was gifted with a monstrous turbo, forged pistons and connecting rods, custom heat exchangers, an 85 setup and a monsterremap, while the exhaust hardware mentioned above comes from Fi Exhaust, a Taiwan-based developer whose goodies we've discussed on multiple occasions.With the video below showing the diabolically powerful Mercedes-GLA doing its thing on the dyno, we have two questions to drop.First of all, does this setup mean we could see a "63" Affalterbach model packing 1,200 horses? After all, it's no secret that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 animating the majority of "63" models nowadays was built using a pair of M133 units.Secondly, given the lack of in-your-face visual mods for the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 we have here, could we call this a sleeper?