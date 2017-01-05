autoevolution

600 HP Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Is a World Record, Spits Flames Like a Supercar

 
5 Jan 2017, 11:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Here's a little riddle for all you Affalterbach fans (or multi-brand-loving speed freaks, for that matter): what has more power than a Mercedes-AMG GT R and yet uses a two-liter engine? It's the world record GLA45, of course.
A group of Taiwanese aftermarket developers decided to kick off the year with a bang, coming up with a setup that reportedly takes the M133 turbo-four heart of the "45" model to a level that has never been seen before.

After a serious tech massage, the two-liter unit delivers around 600 ponies and 570 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. These figures are approximations, being based on the wheel horsepower and torque numbers, which you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

And, thanks to the custom exhaust setup installed on the GLA, the compact crossover doesn't just deliver supercar levels of power, but also spits flames likes such a machine.

Oh, and let's not forget another feature that shouldn't be present on such a compact car, namely carbon-ceramic brakes.

The M133 was gifted with a monstrous turbo, forged pistons and connecting rods, custom heat exchangers, an 85 setup and a monster ECU remap, while the exhaust hardware mentioned above comes from Fi Exhaust, a Taiwan-based developer whose goodies we've discussed on multiple occasions.

With the video below showing the diabolically powerful Mercedes-AMG GLA doing its thing on the dyno, we have two questions to drop.

First of all, does this setup mean we could see a "63" Affalterbach model packing 1,200 horses? After all, it's no secret that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 animating the majority of "63" models nowadays was built using a pair of M133 units.

Secondly, given the lack of in-your-face visual mods for the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 we have here, could we call this a sleeper?

mercedes-amg gla45 Mercedes-AMG extreme crossover turbo custom exhaust
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74