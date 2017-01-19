550 HP Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Special Edition Coming Stateside

Range Rover, Land Rover
's luxury SUV division, is close to celebrating its 50th anniversary from the birth of the brand in 1970. But if that moment is still three years away from now, there is one rounded milestone that the company can link a new special edition to.
Thirty years ago, Range Rover was entering the North American market bringing the famed British luxury SUV
into a car culture that was in a long-lasting love relationship with big vehicles. That's why the U.S. and Canada definitely laid a few bricks for the brand's success, having sold over 1.7 million units worldwide during all this time.
“Range Rover has, over time, achieved iconic design status through a progressive evolution of its unique DNA, culminating in a vehicle of peerless distinction
,” says Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern. “From its sense of evolution and sophisticated sensibilities inherent in its interior design, to its understated yet powerful exterior proportions, Range Rover stands alone. There's simply nothing else like it.”
To mark the occasion, Land Rover released a two-minute long animation of the brand's history pointing out the most relevant moments and a few of the innovations brought forward by the iconic car. And while it looked for while that there was just too much conservatism in the brand's evolution, this last generation shook all that up with a radical new design and an all-aluminum body and frame.
The Range Rover
s fall into the luxury SUV
category, but they are just as famed for their off-road abilities as they are for pampering their drivers. It's a rare mix these days, and even though very few owners take advantage of these features anymore, the company still makes sure to let everyone know its cars haven't lost their toughness.
As for the SVAutobiography Dynamic, the version coming to North American dealerships this month, it definitely focuses on road performance. Equipped with the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine developing 550 hp and with a lowered ride height of 8 mm (0.3"), the Dynamic comes is glossy red paint to state its intentions very clearly. No prices have been announced but expect them to be in the $180k region.