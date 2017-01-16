450 HP Mercedes-AMG A45 "Arctic Snowmobile" Goes Offroading, Gets Stuck in Snow

By definition, a hot hatch is built to allow the human behind the wheel to abuse it, but we're pretty sure that, when Mercedes-AMG came up with the A45, they weren't prepared to see their 381 hp compact being turned into an... arctic snowmobile.





"What does that even mean?" we hear you asking. The answer comes from racing driver Archie Hamilton, who has decided to give his A45 a winter wrap that, in his view, offers the spicy hatchback the title mentioned above.A snowmobile isn't worth too much without snow (yes, we know, a few extreme rides will disagree), so Archie put on his YouTuber hat, got together with fellow vlogger Paul, who runs the Supercars of London channel, and went hunting for the white stuff.It didn't take long before the two came across a field that concealed its muddy terrain under a bit of snow, so the guys decided to put the snowmobile to work.Since the A45 was missing a "GL" at the beginning of its nameplate, the hot hatch obviously couldn't make use of its all-wheel-drive and its winter tires, surrendering to the slushy inferno underneath it. The 450 hp aftermarket massage that once helped his machine deal with a BMW M4 ? You guessed it, the extra ponies were also useless.So these YouTubers can now add "car rescuers" to their CVs, obviously with a special degree in frozen vehicle pushing.Perhaps the most ironic part of the adventure, which you can find in the first clip below, is that Archie's A45 had just gone through a wrap change. The racer walks us through the process in the second clip below and we can only imagine how the second skin specialists that worked on the car feel about the wrap-baptizing experience it went through.