415 HP Sharkwerks Porsche Cayman GT4 Is the GT4 RS We Never Got, By Matt Farah

 
22 Dec 2016, 0:39 UTC ·
by
Anybody who's spent at least 30 minutes doing the homework on the Porsche Cayman GT4 topic has been exposed to the idea of Zuffenhausen still holding the GT Division mid-engined machine back so it doesn't actually threaten the 911. However, some people on the aftermarket scene just wouldn't have that, which is how we end up with animals such as the Sharkwerks GT4.
We're dealing with a $100,000 mid-engined Porsche that has received a $20,000 aftermarket bonus and is not aspiring to the unofficial accolade we dropped in the title above. But is the spiced-up sportscar really worth the tuning effort?

Well, at least according to the conclusions delivered in the Matt Farah clip at the bottom of the page, the answer is a big, fat "yes".

The YouTuber takes the unofficial GT4 RS for a quick canyon spin (we're not sure what happened when the cameras were off, though), with Sharwerks specialist riding shotgun - the two get to discuss the tech bits of the thing, which are simply delicious.

In a totally unsurprising mention, we'll let you know that our favorite part of the changes the tuner introduce has to do with the gearing and we won't drop any more spoilers here, as we don't want to ruin the fun of the video.

We'll remind you the idea of gifting a GT4 with an RS badge doesn't just come from Sharkwerks. For instance, we've also seen a German Cayman GT4 owner pulling a somewhat similar stunt, with the man lapping the Green Hell out of the Nurburgring earlier this year while testing his massaged Porscha.

And while we're talking naturaly aspirated flat-six Caymans, we'll remind you that Zuffenhausen has confirmed this layout will stick around despite the 718 mid-cycle boost introducing the mid-engined models of the German automaker to the turbo-four realm. But this is another story for another time.

