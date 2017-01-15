autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

$2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA

 
15 Jan 2017, 11:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When people talk about barn finds, many of them expect rusty cars that get picked up and restored immediately after being accidentally discovered. Well, we're here to show you a Lamborghini Miura barn find whose back-to-life tale was a bit more complicated than that.
The Raging Bull only built 764 Miuras and this particular example of the V12 icon has a story that saw the senior supercar trading hands through an unimaginably complicated adventure.

The four-wheeled sculpture used to belong to a man car Earl, who received the car as a birthday gift from his brother. However, the old owner couldn't make ends meet, financially speaking, which meant that his beloved Lambo ended up spending fifteen years inside a barn in Oregon.

Through a random family reunion story, Jeff, the current onwer of the Miura, found out about the car. After meeting Earl, who was about 90 years old at the time and spending a few years chasing the Lamborghini, Jeff learned that the owner of the V12 machine had passed away and acquired the Miura through Earl's estate.

Not only did Jeff restore the car, but he also paid obsessive attention to detail, as, for instance, this Miura still has its factory paint. Now that the Lamborghini has been restored to former glory, the mid-engined creature opens quite a lot of doors for its new owner, from Pebble Beach (the car did bring trophies in Jeff's cabinet) to all sorts of events.

Perhaps the best part of this classic Lamborghini tale is that Jeff isn't afraid to dip into the V12 potential of his Miura. To be more precise, the man enjoys taking the Lambo out for special drives over in Los Angeles.

And the piece of footage below allows us to see just that, with the soundtrack of the Lamborghini Miura pulling away on the freeway being enough to get one into a dreamy state.

Lamborghini Miura Lamborghini V12 barn find cool
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84