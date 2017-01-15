$2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA

When people talk about barn finds, many of them expect rusty cars that get picked up and restored immediately after being accidentally discovered. Well, we're here to show you a Lamborghini Miura barn find whose back-to-life tale was a bit more complicated than that.





The Raging Bull only built 764 Miuras and this particular example of the V12 icon has a story that saw the senior supercar trading hands through an unimaginably complicated adventure.The four-wheeled sculpture used to belong to a man car Earl, who received the car as a birthday gift from his brother. However, the old owner couldn't make ends meet, financially speaking, which meant that his beloved Lambo ended up spending fifteen years inside a barn in Oregon.Through a random family reunion story, Jeff, the current onwer of the Miura, found out about the car. After meeting Earl, who was about 90 years old at the time and spending a few years chasing the Lamborghini, Jeff learned that the owner of the V12 machine had passed away and acquired the Miura through Earl's estate.Not only did Jeff restore the car, but he also paid obsessive attention to detail, as, for instance, this Miura still has its factory paint. Now that the Lamborghini has been restored to former glory, the mid-engined creature opens quite a lot of doors for its new owner, from Pebble Beach (the car did bring trophies in Jeff's cabinet) to all sorts of events.Perhaps the best part of this classic Lamborghini tale is that Jeff isn't afraid to dip into the V12 potential of his Miura. To be more precise, the man enjoys taking the Lambo out for special drives over in Los Angeles.And the piece of footage below allows us to see just that, with the soundtrack of the Lamborghini Miura pulling away on the freeway being enough to get one into a dreamy state.