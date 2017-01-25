2020 Nissan Juke Might Not Have Diesel Engines

Nissan doesn't have to tell us the Juke is successful. They've sold over 700,000 units, while newer rivals have barely scratched 100,000. But the funky design just isn't going to cut it anymore, a replacement being planned for the coming years.





With the Kia Niro and the Toyota C-HR, the small crossover market is hinting hybrids are desirable. But Nissan still has time to pick the perfect blend of powertrains. Last year's reports suggested the Juke 2 would be ready in 2017. However, we see that as being unlikely, as we've not seen any concepts, credibly spyshots or heard of retooling at the UK factory.A report from Spanish magazine Motoring suggests the second-generation model could be as late as 2020, with the overall dimensions being stretched by 18 centimeters. That sounds about right, considering most manufacturers are calling their 4.2-meter crossovers "subcompact."An insider told our source that the 2020 Juke would be "a natural evolution" of the current model so that the polarizing styling won't go away. If anything, new models like the Kia Sportage suggest it's fashionable to have the headlights on top, next to the hood.But the fascinating bit of the report states that diesel engines might not be offered since a new generation of turbocharged gasoline units will be almost as efficient but much cheaper to buy.Like Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance has had a hard time with its diesel engines, with allegations of defeat devices rising. Last year Nissan said its Variable Compression-Turbo (VC-T) powertrain could make diesel obsolete. Of course, every automaker has been playing with the idea for the past 20 years, but could the tech really be available in something as mainstream as the Juke or are they just going to make the 0.9 TCe... better?The report also says Nissan is considering borrowing a plug-in hybrid powertrain from Mitsubishi, which it now owns. But it's not like they haven't developed their own systems, as exemplified by the new Note e-Power , which is like an EV that you can't plug in.With the Kia Niro and the Toyota C-HR, the small crossover market is hinting hybrids are desirable. But Nissan still has time to pick the perfect blend of powertrains.