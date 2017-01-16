autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA Mule Starts Testing as an A-Class on Stilts

 
16 Jan 2017, 17:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever since it was unveiled, the Mercedes-Benz GLA was seen by many as a jacked up A-Class and not a truly independent Mercedes-Benz model.
They weren't exactly wrong, since both the GLA and the current A-Class share the MFA (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture) platform, including engines and transmissions.

That said, Mercedes-Benz probably wants to reinforce that opinion once more when the next generation of the small crossover hits the market. This is probably why Stuttgart engineers have started testing the 2020 GLA-Class using a mule that's dressed in the body of a 2018 A-Class.

Both future models will be built on the MFA2 platform, so this somewhat odd mashup mule wasn't too complicated to create. The next GLA-Class is expected to be unveiled sometime in 2019, so there is still plenty of time for prototypes that use the production body to be spotted by our spy photographers.

Meanwhile, we'll have to settle to a speculation about the model's innards instead of commenting on the overall looks, since it's clear that this is just a raised up A-Class.

Just like its MFA2 platform brothers, Mercedes' smallest crossover will benefit from a more severe weight reduction thanks to the use of high-strength steel and aluminum parts. Engine-wise, we should see the introduction of mild-hybrid engines across the more powerful gasoline engine range, along with a new generation of diesels.

A plug-in hybrid version isn't out of the question, and we do know for sure that the downsizing trend will continue, but without dropping certain versions to three cylinders instead of four, like its Bavarian rivals.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA45 will continue to use the same powerplant as the A45 but expect it to top 400 hp by the time the next Mercedes-Benz compacts hit the market, maybe even thanks to a 48-Volt mild hybrid system.

Keeping the sporty credentials, the 2020 GLA may get a slightly more spacious and more rugged brother in the shape of the GLB at some point, although nothing has been confirmed officially as of yet.

Just like on the current generation, the lower spec models will get front-wheel-drive as standard, while the more powerful ones will come with AWD. There are rumors about a GKN Driveline system being integrated into the FWD-based 4Matic system, which would make the car as satisfying to drift as the Ford Focus RS, but we wouldn't hold our breath for becoming a reality.
gla-class mercedes-benz gla Mercedes-Benz MFA2 spyshots 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74