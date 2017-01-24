2020 Ford Bronco Will Get Solid Axles, Become True Wrangler Nemesis

Ford’s all-new Bronco will become a real competitor for the Jeep Wrangler
.
The Blue Oval
’s reborn Bronco will feature solid axles
front and rear, and they will be produced by Dana
, the company that builds those same parts for the Jeep Wrangler. The 2019 Ford Ranger will also share the axles, and both will benefit from the latest AdvanTEK gear technology.
With the 2020 Bronco being a body-on-frame model, just like the 2019 Ranger, Ford will have two serious off-roaders in the mid-sized segment. These two models will have their front and rear axles made in Toledo, Ohio, which is where the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will get its equivalent parts.
The collaboration between Ford and Dana was similar when the old Bronco
was on the market, as it also featured solid axles from the company. With this in mind, it appears that the Blue Oval’s officials were serious about making a real off-roader with the Bronco nameplate, and we should expect a worthy Jeep Wrangler competitor starting with 2019.
The news of the collaboration between Ford and Dana on the topic of the 2020 Bronco arrived during an investor presentation that was organized by the Dana Holding Corporation. As Automotive News
notes, this partnership will have Jeep on its toes with the new Wrangler, as the FCA-owned brand will have to be sure it will deliver a superior product to Ford’s yet-unseen Bronco.
Evidently, do not expect the Jeep Wrangler’s front or rear axles to be identical to those found in the 2020 Ford Bronco. That will not happen for a variety of reasons, but they will be similar in construction and design, on top of the fact that the same factory will build these vital components for an off-road vehicle.
With all of this arranged, all that is left to find out is if the Bronco will come with a limited edition of gloves that will be too small for the hands of their owners. If so, we'd like a Bronco in white, and with a friend to drive us around.