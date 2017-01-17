2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible Undergoes Winter Testing

In the face of the overwhelming popularity of the Mercedes S-Class Coupe, it's been reported that BMW
has resurrected the 8 Series badge, not just a flagship of sorts, but also a replacement for the 6er.
With so much riding on the success of this uber- expensive two-door, company officials are keeping mum on the subject. But we know it's about time for the F06, F12 and F13 to be replaced.
We’ve already seen a prototype for the 8 Series Coupe, and today we have our first look at a prototype for an 8 Series Convertible undergoing winter testing. The original 8er only had a roofless prototype. So technically, this is going to be a brand new product that BMW never offered before.
With the top up, the 8er looks a little sleeker than the Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet
. However, it's still too early to tell what the design will be like. Beneath that black cloth should be a decently roomy 4-seat cabin with all the bells it can borrow from the 7 Series
sedan.
Underneath all the camo and the bodywork is BMW's CLAR platform, infused with carbon fiber. However, we don't expect a featherweight of a car because of all the luxury goodies that need to be piled up. Still, expect a slightly bigger and yet also slightly lighter replacement for the 6 Series Cabrio
.
BMW has previously trademarked the 850, 860 and M850 names, as well as the M8, which suggests we will get to see several versions powered by the 4.4-liter V8 and 6-liter V12, both twin-turbo units. The fact that two of them have the 850 name suggests a diesel model with quad turbochargers is among them.
It's also possible that the M8 will use a high-performance hybrid system known as the Power eDrive plug-in hybrid. This combines a turbocharged four-banger and a pair of electric motors to deliver a combined output of 670 horsepower. Sounds strange, but future of performance cars is definitely electric, and we can't forget how popular the i8 has been.